MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarus won’t allow the private military company Wagner to open recruitment centers in the country, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"We don’t need to open any Wagner recruitment centers. I don’t think they will ever appear. As of this moment, I believe we don’t need to open any such centers. And they won’t come to be," he said, the BelTA news agency reported. "Those who want to serve there, they will find a way."