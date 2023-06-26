Man detained in Russian Far East for giving financial aid to Ukraine for drone buys — FSB

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of the Amur Region in the country’s Far East on suspicion of high treason, the FSB told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service curtailed the unlawful activity of a Russian national, born in the Lvov Region [of Ukraine] and residing in the Amur Region, who was implicated in committing high treason by means of providing financial assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces in their activities directed against Russia’s security," the FSB specified.

"It was established that the suspect made more than 10 personal money transfers to sponsor Ukrainian purchases of kamikaze drones, quadrotors, ammunition and military equipment for use against Russian forces," the FSB added.

Criminal charges have been filed against the suspect, who may face 12 to 20 years behind bars. Searches and investigative measures are ongoing, according to the FSB.