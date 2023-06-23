MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Ukraine could develop nuclear arms on short notice, insists former Ukrainian Presidential Aide Alexey Arestovich (included in the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service’s list of terrorists and extremists).

In his opinion, the Kiev regime needs one of two guarantees: either a quick accession to NATO or the creation of its own nuclear weapons.

"It is," Arestovich said on the YouTube channel of Mark Feygin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), replying to a question as to whether Ukraine is capable of developing nuclear weapons, specifying that it could be done on short notice.

According to him, as a security guarantee, it is necessary to either admit Ukraine to NATO "in one day," or else Kiev will begin developing nuclear arms.

On June 19, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) told TASS that Kiev may have continued work on developing a "dirty" nuclear bomb.

It is noteworthy that Arestovich made these remarks amid attempts by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to accuse Russia of purportedly plotting a terror attack at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Without any proof, he communicated these allegations to the US, Brazil, India, China as well as European, Middle Eastern and African countries. Zelensky did this literally hours after reports that Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Russia on June 23. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded Zelensky’s statement as yet another lie.