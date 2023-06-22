Buyers of Russian weapons see their effectiveness in ‘real time’ during special op

KRONSHTADT, June 22. /TASS/. Foreign consumers who see Russian military equipment square off against the West’s in the special military operation can objectively evaluate its effectiveness, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

"It should be noted that we offer products that have been tested in real combat conditions in Syria and Ukraine. International consumers can watch the clash of Russian-made equipment vs international models virtually in real time, compare their combat characteristics and effectiveness of use, and evaluate combat stability and maintainability in the field. All this piques the interest of potential customers in both naval equipment and Russian military products in general," the service said.

They emphasized that Russia is one of the few countries in the world that provides nearly the whole range of naval weaponry, including submarines, sentry ships, corvettes, amphibious assault and patrol boats, raid and base minesweepers, and surveying vessels.

"The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, together with interested organizations and enterprises, is constantly working to expand the geography of our international cooperation in the field of naval technology, and the International Maritime Defense Show - 2023 is one of the important tools for this," the organization emphasized.

The service also said that Russian companies plan to showcase their products that meet the most important needs of the modern naval equipment market. The Pantsir-ME shipborne anti-aircraft missile and artillery system, the Zaslon and Mineral-ME shipborne radar systems, the Rubezh-ME coastal missile system, surface ships and submarines, as well as other navy fleet armaments.

IMDS-2023 is being held in Kronshtadt from June 21-25; the defense industry trade show is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.