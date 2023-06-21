Russia, Belarus not source of nuclear threat — official

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. The nuclear threat does not originate from Belarus and Russia, as the philosophy in those two countries is nuclear deterrence, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich said Wednesday.

"The issue of nuclear threat arises sharply, and it does not originate from Belarus or Russia. Last year, the US decided to audit its nuclear weapons in Europe - there are 150 nuclear bombs stored there, they are being upgraded now. Who’s threatening whom?" Volfovich said, according to the BelTA news agency.

Per the official, in these circumstances, "Belarus and Russia rely on strategic deterrence - as a measure of counteraction, protection of national interests."

He also pointed out that NATO is building up its military potential in Eastern Europe, noting that, in the last two years, the number of military exercises in Poland and the Baltics has increased more than threefold. According to Volfovich, NATO’s military infrastructure is developing at an alarming rate, with defense spending in European countries increasing by 13% in 2022 to $480 billion.

Volfovich noted that the Belarusian military doctrine remains unchanged - it is still defensive in nature, and the two states’ decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory is a measure of strategic deterrence.

"All this is aimed to cool certain hotheads; it is a totally correct, proper decision to preserve the independence and sovereignty of the republic, to protect our people. They simply leave us with no other choice," he underscored.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, at Belarus’ request, Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in the republic, like the US has been doing on its allies’ territory for many years. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, Putin said that the first Russian nuclear munitions have been delivered to Belarus, and the entire batch will arrive before the end of this year.