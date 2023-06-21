Ukraine attacking Novaya Kakhovka daily amid relief efforts after dam breach — authorities

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson region/, June 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been carrying out numerous drone attacks on Novaya Kakhovka, the Kherson Region, every day for the past two weeks while the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is being dealt with, Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the city district administration, told reporters Wednesday.

"During the past two weeks, while efforts are being made to deal with the emergency situation, drone attacks have become frequent, daily. At first, people and vehicles that delivered water, food, medicine, as well as evacuated people, were targeted. Yesterday, we had a horrible incident where a young woman was killed and four other employees wounded, plus one who suffered a concussion," Leontyev said.

He reiterated that on Tuesday, a strike was delivered on a team of employees working for a company which had almost completed the first phase of work to clean up the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by Ukrainian troops. "A huge amount of work has been done to deal with the emergency. In fact, people can almost safely live in all the settlements that have seen terrible flooding as a result of the terrorist attack. And these very people are being hit. Why? Because this is the most brutal cruelty," Leontyev noted.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine.