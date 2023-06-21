Russia’s naval ships highly reliable during special operation — commander-in-chief

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. Ships provided by Russia’s defense-industrial complex for the Navy have shown their high technical reliability, combat stability and technological effectiveness during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov told the media on Wednesday.

"On display there are all modern ships that the industry supplies to the Navy. Moreover, the ships that are now fighting against the ‘brown plague’ and participating in the special military operation have shown their high technical reliability, combat stability and technological effectiveness," he said at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023) in Kronshtadt.

Yevmenov believes that the timing of the IMDS in Kronshtadt "is important, because it is being held at a dramatic moment of the special military operation."

"This is one of the best naval shows. That it is being held here in Kronshtadt is absolutely symbolic. It is as close to the sea as possible. Also, here we have a blend of history and modernity and all those innovations, all those new things that will now be used in the name of Russia’s naval glory," he added.

Earlier, the IMDS-2023 organizing committee noted that the most expected part of the program was as chance to visit ships moored at the Eastern pier of the Ust-Rogatka canal of Kronshtadt’s Middle Harbor. The big amphibious landing ship Ivan Gren, corvette Stoyky and small missile ships Serpukhov and Sovetsk will be open to visitors.

IMDS-2023

The IMDS-2023 is running in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is its organizer. For the first time ever, the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center on the territory of tourist and recreational cluster Fort Island have become the event’s venue. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the IMDS-2023.