Russian security official says foreign governments back sabotage at Russian NPPs

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. Igor Sirotkin, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Security Service, said at the UN on Tuesday that the attempts to sabotage some Russian nuclear power plants had drawn support from foreign governments.

Sirotkin, who is also the chief of staff at the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, made the statement at the UN High-Level Conference of Heads of Counterterrorism Agencies of Member States.

"Terrorist groups increasingly more often carry out terrorist acts on critical infrastructure," the official said. "Unfortunately, such acts of sabotage and terrorism sometimes find support at the state level, as evidenced, for example, by the attempts to perpetrate sabotage and terrorist attacks on the infrastructure of the Kursk, Leningrad and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants, which we regard as the staging of nuclear incidents on Russian territory."

"The problem of weapons falling into the hands of terrorists remains acute, especially when it involves state sponsors interested in destabilizing the political situation in any part of the world," he said. "This short-sighted approach leads to the uncontrolled distribution of weapons of mass destruction through the black market and their use for terrorist purposes."