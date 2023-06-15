Line of engagement in LPR impenetrable, 'impossible' for saboteurs to cross it — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs cannot infiltrate the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) through the line of engagement, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is unlikely that saboteurs could penetrate the line of engagement. As of today, everything is closed there pretty tightly. It is impossible to get through there," he said.

According to the LPR official, the only sabotage groups that are active in the republic are those that hunkered down after the retreat of Ukrainian troops last year. "These are the groups that have remained here since the retreat of the Ukrainian army. We realize this, we foresaw it. In order to [fight them], there are specially trained units," he said.

Pasechnik stressed that "highly qualified specialists involved in searching for and analyzing data on sabotage groups are working" in this direction.

On May 15, the press service of the National Guard said that during the course of a single week, 29 abettors of the Ukrainian army had been detained. LPR law enforcement regularly uncovers caches with arms and munitions on the republic’s territory.