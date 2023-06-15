Battlegroup East repels Ukraine’s attack in DPR — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled Ukraine’s attack near the Oktyabr farm in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with a Ukrainian tank and a mining vehicle being destroyed by Russian drones, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"An enemy attack was rebuffed in the nighttime, with tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower being destroyed. <…> A tank and a mining vehicle were destroyed south of the Ostyabr farm with the use of combat drones," he said, adding that the battlegroup’s artillery hit a Ukrainian M777 howitzer near Timirovka, a tank and manpower south of Velikaya Novosyolka.

"In the South Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s units, supported by artillery and aviation, hit the enemy attempting to launch an offensive," he said, adding that Ukrainian tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed while repelling attacks.

Also, when rebuffing enemy attacks near Novosyolka, Novodarovka and Levadnoye, the battlegroup’s motorized infantry units wiped out Ukrainian tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower, Chekhov added.