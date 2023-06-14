Ukraine struggling to advance towards Zaporozhye, Russia’s top brass says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian troops have been repelling all attempts by Ukraine’s armed forces to advance in the Zaporozhye area, with the enemy sustaining heavy losses, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"All attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to advance toward Zaporozhye have turned against them. <…> The Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video of 152 mm Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery gun crews destroying Ukrainian weaponry and camouflaged positions near the Vremevsky salient.

The acting commander of an artillery crew said that the Ukrainian troops at this segment of the line of engagement have been mostly using M777 howitzers, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and other Western-made weapons.

According to him, the Russian artillery systems have an advantage over Western ones, including in terms of projectile power and barrel reliability.