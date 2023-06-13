Lukashenko says move to deploy tactical nukes to Belarus made at his strong insistence

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. The decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was made to satisfy Minsk’s needs, not Moscow’s, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, according to the BelTA news agency.

"Russia does not seek anything [by deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus]. This isn’t about Russia," Lukashenko told reporters, when asked to comment on Western media allegations that Russia wanted to deploy its tactical nukes to the former Soviet country before a NATO summit slated to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12 as part of an attempt at nuclear blackmail.

The Belarusian leader explained that it was at his request and strong insistence that Russia deploy nuclear weapons to Belarus in order to ensure the country’s security. "First, I made a request to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And then, I insistently demanded as his friend: please, give these weapons back to me. It will be enough for me," Lukashenko said.

He added that he saw no need to deploy strategic nuclear weapons to Belarus at the moment but the necessary deployment sites were being prepared. "What would I do with strategic [nuclear weapons], namely Topol missiles? Although we are preparing deployment sites for such weapons, too. All but one of them are in good condition. So if necessary, we can [make a decision] at any moment," Lukashenko noted. "Still, the Topol is an intercontinental missile. Am I going to fight against America? No, I’m not. That said, these [tactical] weapons are enough for me at this point," the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko stressed that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons was done at his initiative. "The reason is that, as you say, no one in the world has ever waged a war against a nuclear power. And I don’t want anyone to wage a war against us. Does such a threat exist? It does. I need to prevent this threat," the Belarusian president clarified.

Nuclear weapons deployment

On March 25, Putin said that Russia would place its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s request, the way the US had long been doing on the territory of its allies. According to the Russian head of state, the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is scheduled to be completed on July 1.

Moscow has already handed the nuclear-capable Iskander missile system over to Minsk and provided assistance in re-equipping Belarusian aircraft to carry and launch nuclear munitions.

On June 9, Putin said at a meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus would begin immediately after the facilities for them were ready on July 7-8.