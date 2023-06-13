Pacific Fleet sea force holds ASW exercise

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Pacific Fleet warships practiced antisubmarine warfare (ASW) actions and firing against surface and air targets during a battle exercise, the Fleet’s information support section said on Tuesday.

"The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Admiral Tributs and the Admiral Panteleev large ASW ships, acting as part of a tactical force within the framework of an exercise episode, performed search, tracking and destruction of a submarine of a simulated enemy. Depth charge rockets were used to strike the location area of the simulated submarine," the section said.

Ships completed the firing practice against surface and air targets after that using AK-100 guns and performed jamming, it added.