Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye area – top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Zaporozhye area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the area of the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces destroyed a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade, the general said.

"In areas near the settlements of Rai-Aleksandrovka and Predtechino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, the following targets were destroyed: the headquarters of the 10th mountain assault brigade, and also the command posts of the 3rd assault brigade and the 15th operational response brigade," he added.

In the past 24 hours, Russian combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 91 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 109 areas, the general reported.