Russia says its forces struck headquarters of two Ukrainian brigades in DPR, Kharkov

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the headquarters of two Ukrainian brigades in DPR and Kharkov, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The headquarters of Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and 60th Mechanized Brigade were struck in the area of the settlement of Ray-Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Kharkov," he said.

Over the past day, aircraft, the rocket forces and artillery struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units in their firing positions, personnel and military equipment in 122 areas.