MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ever more Russians want to join volunteer military units, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said on Saturday.

"In addition to citizens signing up for contract service in the Russian armed forces, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of citizens that want to defend the Fatherland as members of volunteers military formations. There are more than 40 of them now," he said in a conference call at the ministry.