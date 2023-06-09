Radio-electronic defenses land 3 Ukrainian drones flying towards ZNPP — authorities

MELITOPOL, June 9. /TASS/. Radio-electronic defenses have landed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with PG-7L ammunition flying towards the Zaporozhye NPP, a source in the military and security sources of the Zaporozhye Region told the media.

"In the morning [of June 9], the radio-electronic defense forces landed three Ukrainian UAVs with PG-7L ammunition, which were flying towards the Zaporozhye NPP. The UAVs were then inspected by bomb disposal specialists. It was decided to destroy them on the spot. There was no damage or casualties," the spokesman said.

He drew attention to the fact that the Kiev regime was again acting "contrary to common sense and contrary to the work of Russian diplomats and international organizations" aimed at banning strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP.

"We note that Ukraine damaged the Kakhovka HPP in order to distract the world from the failure of its hyped counter-attack. Now they need another disaster - this time a nuclear one - which they will blame on Russia again," the official stressed.