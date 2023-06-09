Ukrainian military attacks children’s camp apparently with Storm Shadow missiles

GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked a children's camp in the Kherson Region, presumably with Storm Shadow missiles, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, has said.

"The criminal regime in Kiev has attacked a children’s camp in the Kherson Region with three missiles, presumably Storm Shadow. One missile was shot down by air defenses while the two others hit a civilian facility. Measures have been taken to find out if there were any casualties or destruction," he wrote on his Telegram account.

A spokesman for the Kherson Region’s emergency services told the media the attack was against a children’s summer camp on the Arbatskaya Strelka strip, where a new city is under construction.