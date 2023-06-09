Yesterday's Ukrainian shelling of DPR kills five civilians, wounds 17 others

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. Another civilian died in the Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on June 8, the region’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"The DPR mission at the JCCC received additional information on June 8. <...> Gorlovka, Nikitovsky District. <...> A man born in 1960 died [following Ukrainian shelling]," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

There was also information about another wounded woman. "Thus, the total number <...> for June 8: <...> five killed, 17 wounded," the mission said.

According to its information, Ukrainian forces shelled DPR settlements 26 times on June 8, including five times with the use of multiple rocket launchers. Donetsk and its suburbs Alexandrovka, Gorlovka and its suburbs Golmovsky, Volnovakha, Vladimirovka, and Yasinovataya came under fire.