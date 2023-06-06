Russia’s precision strike wipes out Ukrainian military command center — top brass

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a multiple strike by long-range precision weapons against a Ukrainian military command center, wiping out the designated target in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a multiple strike by air-launched long-range precision weapons against a Ukrainian military command center," the spokesman said.

The designated target was destroyed, the general said.

"The goal of the strike was achieved," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed 40 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, the activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and three Grad multiple rocket launchers in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery from Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 260 Ukrainian troops in repelling attacks on Artyomovsk

Russian forces destroyed over 260 Ukrainian troops in repulsing enemy attacks on Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 260 Ukrainian troops, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and D-30 and Msta-B howitzers were destroyed in the battles over the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian army attacks in Artyomovsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian army attacks in the Artyomovsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the city of Artyomovsk, the southern battlegroup successfully repulsed by its active operations four attempted attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 5th mountain assault brigade towards the settlement of Kleshcheyevka and 77th air mobile brigade near the settlement of Berkhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s attempts to envelop and break into our defenses were foiled," the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out three Ukrainian army brigades’ ammo depots

Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 57th and 72nd mechanized brigades and 108th territorial defense brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces hit 84 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 114 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 25 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 25 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 25 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes, Su-27 fighter

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes and a Su-27 fighter in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 planes in areas near the settlements of Babino in the Kherson Region and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also, a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter was downed near the settlement of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in areas near the settlements of Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems "intercepted a Storm Shadow cruise missile, a HARM anti-radiation missile and 12 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the general said.

"In addition, 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Opytnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Urozhainoye, Tokmak and Pshenichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov reported.