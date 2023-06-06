Zaporozhye NPP ready to host IAEA chief 'at any moment' — official

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by Director General Rafael Grossi, at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at any time, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom said.

"As for us, we are ready for any visit at any moment," he told the Solovyov Live TV channel.

According to Karchaa, Grossi is unlikely to hold Ukraine responsible for shelling the nuclear facility because the West has for so long been crafting an image of a "long-suffering Ukraine" and has spent colossal efforts in this regard.

"It is clear that this artificially created image, this fake image, is being protected in every possible way. So I will be very surprised if a day and time comes when Rafael Grossi or one of the inspectors will clearly point a finger at the source of evil," the official stressed.

Earlier, Grossi said that he would visit the ZNPP next week. If this visit does happen, it would be Grossi’s third to the plant. Grossi previously visited the nuclear facility in September 2022 and in March 2023.