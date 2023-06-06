Detained Ukrainian pilots spill beans on terror plots involving dirty bombs in Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian pilots detained by members of Russia’s special services have provided detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks in Russia involving a "dirty bomb" and the deployment of small portable nuclear warheads.

In a video on the matter, provided to TASS by the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Public Relations Center, one of the detained Ukrainian pilots said that, in 2022, a new foreign intelligence track was initiated with the creation of the Third Service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), under which the GUR established its own aviation branch. This enabled Ukrainian intelligence to infiltrate Russian territory by air in any location at low altitudes to transport both weaponry and explosives.

"The leadership of Ukrainian intelligence discussed the possibility of creating and deploying a ‘dirty nuclear’ bomb, as well as radioactive contaminants and small portable nuclear warheads. They don’t weigh much, less than a FAB-100 [bomb]. That is, we discussed the possibility of making a ‘dirty atomic bomb,’ which upon detonation would pollute a large zone around it, which would become uninhabitable under any scenario," he said.

Another detainee said that he came to Russia from Ukraine on an assignment from the GUR to deliver components of drone-borne explosive substances for use in staging terrorist attacks on Russian soil.

"I am Alexander Morozov, a Ukrainian citizen, a pilot of the Ukrainian armed forces’ aviation unit. I was assigned the mission of flying out as part of a pair to execute the dropping of bombs in the Bryansk Region. The target was a fuel and lubricant warehouse. The plane was damaged; I was forced to land after which I was captured," the third detained Ukrainian pilot said.

On Tuesday, the FSB Public Relations Center said that Ukrainian military intelligence was plotting terrorist attacks in Russia, including with the use of a "dirty bomb." According to the FSB, GUR-affiliated military unit No. 3449, code-named "Legion," was tasked with coordinating the use of light aviation for executing sabotage missions.