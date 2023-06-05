Some 100 people still staying in Novaya Tavolzhanka amid Ukraine’s shelling attacks

BELGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. Around 100 people remain in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s border region of Belgorod, which continues to be shelled by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"Today, we cannot reach the village. According to the local authorities, there were some 100 people there. It is impossible to verify this data due to non-stop shelling attacks. As soon as the situation changes, we will try to persuade the people to leave the village," he said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Monday that on June 4, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups made an attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region near Novaya Tavolzhanka but this attempt was thwarted by Russian troops and border guards.

Located near the Russian-Ukrainian border, Novaya Tavolzhanka is one of the biggest villages in the Belgorod Region’s Shebekino district. The governor said on June 4 that the district was shelled by Ukrainian troops. The shelling attacks caused fires near a marketplace, in dwelling quarters and near a granary in Shebekino.

According to the governor, some 650 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at the Belgorod Region, including 185 - at Novaya Tavolzhanka, during the past day.