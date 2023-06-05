Ukraine attempts recon in delta of Dnieper, situation under Russia’s control — governor

GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out reconnaissance with small groups in the delta of river Dnieper in the Kherson Region, but the situation at the contact line is under control of Russian forces, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said Monday.

"According to the command of battlegroup Dnepr, in the past 24 hours, the enemy undertook no active action on the Kherson direction. Meanwhile, the enemy carried out reconnaissance in the delta of Dnieper with small groups. […] The situation at the contact line is under full control of our forces. All escalation attempts will be thwarted immediately," Saldo said on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket system and about 20 Ukrainian servicemen, injuring approximately the same number of Ukrainian militants, on the islands of Dnieper. On other swaths of the frontline, Ukrainian forces lost for artillery guns with crew. In addition, Russian aviation carried out several precision strikes on ammunition and weapons depots.

Earlier on Monday, regional emergency services told reporters that Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr carried out a strike on a Ukrainian position in the island area of the Kherson Region.