TASS, June 5. Ukraine will never be a part of NATO because the alliance countries hate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and disrespect him, former US intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector to Iraq Scott Ritter said.

"Zelensky, they (NATO - TASS) hate you. How do you know why they hate you? Because they’re letting you slaughter your people. They don’t like you. They don’t respect you. They’re using you," Ritter said.

The former intelligence officer pointed out that the Ukrainian leader "lives in a fantasy world," harboring unrealistic illusions about joining the alliance. "Does he not understand that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO? There is no chance. Zero chance," he stressed.

On Thursday, Zelensky said at a briefing on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova that Ukraine is ready to become a NATO member, but is waiting for the alliance to be ready to accept it.