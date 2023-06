MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) fell on the M3 Ukraine highway in the Kaluga Region, Governor of the Region Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.

"Two UAV fell today in the morning on the M3 Ukraine motorway at 2999th km (Zhizdra) and 283rd km (Duminichi). No detonation has occurred. The area is cordoned off," the governor wrote.