LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk area over week in the course of a special military operation, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 2,300 Ukrainian combatants and mercenaries, 70 vehicles and pickups, 24 various combat armored vehicles, three tanks and 58 howitzers and rocket artillery systems were destroyed in the Lugansk tactical area over the past week," Marochko said.