MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Up to 200 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

"During the fighting [in the Donetsk area] up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, two US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past day," Konashenkov said.

Russian troops eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian troops and a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Grigorovka in the DPR in the past day, he added.

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed near Grigorovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the day, up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed in this (Krasny Liman -TASS) area," Konashenkov said.

An ammunition depot was wiped out in the area of Serebryanka in the DPR, he went on to say. Russian military eliminated up to 20 Ukrainian military in the Kherson area, he said, adding that two vehicles and a Gvozdika artillery system were destroyed there.