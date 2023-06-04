Up to 240 Ukrainian troops eliminated in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas — top brass

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian military in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

According to him, air strikes and artillery fire of the battlegroup East hit enemy units near the settlements of Pavlovka, Shevchenko of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonoye, Poltavka, Preobrazhenka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"During the past day, up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, nine vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were destroyed in these areas," Konashenkov said.