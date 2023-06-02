South Ossetian president, Russian security official discuss South Ossetia’s security

TSKHINVAL, June 2. /TASS/. Issues of enhancing South Ossetia’s security and defense capacity were the focus of a meeting between First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev and visiting South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev, the press service of the South Ossetian president said on Friday.

"Alan Gagloyev met with Rashid Nurgaliyev in Moscow. The sides discussed issues of enhancing South Ossetia’s security and defense capacity, as well as the border situation. The also discussed a range of issues related to the activities of South Ossetian law enforcement agencies," it said.