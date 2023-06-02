Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian depot with 5 tons of munitions in Kherson — official

GENICHESK, June 2. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot holding five tons of munitions at a plant in Kherson, a representative of Kherson Region’s emergency services told reporters on Friday.

"An artillery strike was carried out today on a depot with ammunition of one of the units of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was located in one of the production buildings of a silicate plant in the city of Kherson. The depot held at least 5 tons of ammunition," he said.

According to the person, destroyed were rockets for the Olkha MLRS, 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, shells for 122mm D-30 howitzers, mortar shells, and ammunition for foreign-made artillery systems. The number of destroyed Ukrainian militants is being verified, he said.