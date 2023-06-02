Ukraine shells hospital in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces on Friday shelled a hospital in the Zaporozhye Region’s village of Rozovka, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Friday.

"At about 11:00 Moscow time, the Nazis (the Ukrainian military - TASS) shelled a hospital in the settlement of Rozovka in the Kuibyshev District," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The information about casualties and destruction is being clarified, Rogov added.

On June 1, the Ukrainian military also shelled Rozovka, killing one civilian and injuring another.