MELITOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have completed forming strike groups for their advance in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Friday.

"In the Zaporozhye area, the formation of Ukrainian militants’ strike groups has been completed. Later, I will provide more details on their number, make-up and the directions of plotted strikes," he said on his Telegram channel.

On May 27, Rogov told TASS that the threat of a Ukrainian offensive in the Zaporozhye Region remains, as evidenced both by shellings - including with long-range missiles - and by the battlegroup of about 65,000 people, concentrated near the contact line. Comparable Ukrainian forces are concentrated in the cities of Zaporozhye and Dnieper (Dnepropetrovsk). Rogov noted earlier that the Zaporozhye direction may become a priority for Ukrainian forces because of Kiev’s plans to capture the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, reach the Sea of Azov and cut the overland corridor to Crimea.