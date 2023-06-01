Russian security service predicts qualitative transformation of international terrorism

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service expects international terrorism to become more sophisticated as militants that participated in the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria return to their home countries, Alexander Bortnikov, the agency’s director, said on Thursday.

"In general, we predict another qualitative transformation of international terrorism. Foreign militants that have gone through Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine will spread out to other hotspots or return to their countries of origin and start to share their combat experience among their numerous followers," he said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS countries.

Bortnikov said that, given that terrorists are setting up camps in close proximity to CIS borders and are busy learning from the experience of military operations in Ukraine, it can not be ruled out that some "methods of sabotage warfare" could be applied in Central Asian countries.