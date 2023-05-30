Kiev relocating armor in Zaporozhye area to camouflage plans of offensive, says official

MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are daily relocating tens of armored vehicles in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region to distract the Russian forces’ attention and camouflage the direction of their anticipated offensive, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, the equipment is constantly moving and this is most of all frequently being done in the daytime so that our people who are in great numbers on that territory tell us about to draw wrong conclusions on where the equipment is moving and make wrong decisions. Tens of pieces of heavy armor are at first glance being meaninglessly relocated daily from some sections to others. This is simply an attempt to mislead us and distract our attention from the point of the basic strike because precisely the surprise effect is a guarantee of a possible success in the offensive," the official said.

The Ukrainian armor remains in the Zaporozhye area and the Ukrainian battlegroup is not decreasing, he pointed out.

"The equipment does not move anywhere and at night it returns to deployment sites or, notionally speaking, moves from the western part of the Zaporozhye front to the eastern part and vice versa or goes to the rear to create the impression that they almost retreat. However, this is not the case. Ukrainian troops are trying to create an illusion that their battlegroup is weakened or that they do not plan to launch an offensive in our direction," Rogov said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced on Tuesday that the country’s leadership had made a decision on how and when Ukrainian troops would advance.

Rogov told TASS on May 27 that the danger of Kiev’s offensive in the Zaporozhye area persisted as evidenced by the region’s bombardments, including with the use of long-range munitions, and the enemy’s amassed troops numbering about 65,000 personnel along the engagement line. Comparable Ukrainian forces are positioned in the cities of Zaporozhye and Dnepr (earlier called Dnepropetrovsk). The regional official earlier said that the Zaporozhye direction could become a key area for Ukrainian troops due to Kiev’s plans to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, advance to the Sea of Azov and cut through the land bridge to Crimea.