Syrian air defense force downs two out of six Israeli bombs fired at Damascus

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Syrian air defense forces downed two out of six air bombs dropped on Damascus’ environs from Israeli warplanes; no one was hurt, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

According to Gurinov, at 11:45 p.m. Moscow time on May 28, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets delivered an airstrike on Damascus’ neighborhoods from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights, firing six GBU-39-type guided air bombs.

"The Syrian air defense forces downed two air bombs from Russian-made Buk-M2E air defense systems. As a result of the Israeli airstrike, two warehouses were damaged. No one was hurt," he said.