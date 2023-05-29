Ukrainian forces actively replenish ammo depots in Donetsk area — military expert

LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian units deployed in the Donetsk area are actively replenishing ammunition depots, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"The transportation of ammunition has been observed in the Donetsk area. Taking advantage of low clouds and poor visibility, the enemy is actively replenishing ammunition in depots," he said, citing Russian intelligence data.

Marochko noted that the enemy replenished the depots in the areas of Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar settlements.

Earlier, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the DPR acting head, said that in the area of Chasov Yar there is an accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and equipment, which from there, as well as from the flanks, can try to retake Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut). At the same time, according to Marochko, the Russian forces have the opportunity to cut the supply lines of the Ukrainian units in the abovementioned area, which would force them to retreat to the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk-Druzhkovka line.