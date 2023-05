MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost roughly 10 service members in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

"In the Kherson direction, roughly 10 Ukrainian soldiers, three pickup trucks, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed as a result of strikes over the past day," the general said.