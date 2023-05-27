Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops, US-made radar in Kupyansk area – top brass

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered more than 45 deaths, lost an Msta-B howitzer, a US-made radar system, and two armored fighting vehicles in the Kupyansk area in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk area, strikes by operational/tactical and army aviation, active operations by units and artillery fire by Battlegroup West struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Timkovka, Krasnoye Pervoye and Novomlynsk in the Kharkov Region. Over the past 24 hours, over 45 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer as well as a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 Lightweight Counter Mortar Radar (LCMR) were destroyed," he said.