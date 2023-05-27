Ukrainian forces lose up to 120 servicemen on southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar on southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

According to the spokesman, Russian aviation and artillery of battlegroup east hit enemy forces near settlements of Novomikhaylovka (DPR) and Malaya Tokmachka, Marfopol and Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye Region).

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 120 servicemen, one armored personnel carrier, two automobile vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station," Konashenkov said.