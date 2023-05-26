Russia, Belarus continue to strengthen relations, including in military sphere — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk will continue to strengthen and develop relations, including in the military sphere, amid growing hostility on the part of some countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement that non-strategic nuclear weapons have begun to be moved from Russia to the territory of Belarus, the Kremlin spokesman said: "We know that Belarus is facing very unfriendly, if not hostile, manifestations on the part of its neighboring states. We have heard very aggressive statements against Belarus, we have also heard official statements declaring the intention to interfere in the domestic affairs of Belarus."

"All this, of course, allows us to conclude that Belarus is in a very hostile environment. All this requires us to further develop our allied relations and strengthen these relations, which implies various areas, including further development of relations in the military sphere. This is exactly what we are doing," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov did not answer the question whether the process of transferring non-strategic nuclear weapons from Russia to the territory of Belarus had actually begun. "I've said everything I wanted to say on this subject," he replied.