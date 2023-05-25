International security officials discuss Western involvement in Afghan drug trade

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. International security officials have convened in the Moscow Region under the auspices of the Russian Security Council to discuss joint efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking, including transnational crimes, the agency said.

The issues up for discussion included the illegal trafficking of Afghan opiates. During the roundtable discussion, it was suggested that the "illegal production, processing, transit and sale of Afghan opiates, cocaine and other types of drugs is largely controlled by Western special services, which funnel the proceeds from this criminal activity, among other things, to finance subversive operations across the world," the agency said.

It has been stated that the Security Council secretaries, national security advisers to presidents and prime ministers, chiefs of law enforcement agencies and special services have expressed readiness to continue strengthening cooperation in the fight against illegal drug trafficking internationally. The roundtable discussion was chaired by Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov.

The conference is taking place from May 23-25. It brings together 112 delegations from 101 countries.