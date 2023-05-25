Czech defense industry booming amid growing demand for weapons, expert says

PRAGUE, May 25. /TASS/. The Czech Republic’s arms industry is experiencing a boom unseen in 30 years amid growing demand for weapons, said Jiri Hynek, chairman of the country’s Association for Weapons and Defense Industry.

"We are in a situation that has never been seen here before. We must understand that for a long time, most countries did not invest in their own defense, particularly in Europe, where the prevailing sense was that there would always be peace," he said, as cited by the ct24.cz news outlet.

The overwhelming majority of defense goods produced by the Association’s member companies are exported. According to the Czech media, the share stands at 85-90%.