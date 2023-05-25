Governor says two drones shot down, several more forced to land near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, May 25. /TASS/. Two drones involved in an attack on Sevastopol have been shot down, with several more forced to land, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

"Our military repelled another drone attack on Sevastopol early in the morning. The Black Sea Fleet’s units downed two drones near the Kachi settlement, using small arms, while several more drones were jammed and forced to land by electronic warfare systems. There is no damage to any of the city’s facilities," he wrote on Telegram.

Sevastopol, the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, regularly comes under drone attacks. The previous attack took place on May 7, when one unmanned aerial vehicle lost control and fell in a wooded area and two more were shot down over the sea.