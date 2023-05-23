DPR air defenses fend off Ukrainian aerial attack on Khartsyzsk — mayor

DONETSK, May 23. /TASS/. Air defenses of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have fended off a Ukrainian aerial attack on the DPR city of Khartsyzsk on Tuesday, city Mayor Viktoria Zhukova told TASS.

"Our missile defenses have responded," she said.

According to the republic’s law enforcement and defense sources, three explosions occurred above the city on Tuesday evening. Earlier, the sources said that missile defenses in the city of Donetsk engaged unknown targets on its outskirts, where Khartsyzsk is located.