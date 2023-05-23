Russian, Iranian Navy commanders discuss cooperation — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Issues of maritime cooperation and exchange of experience were the focus of a meeting between visiting Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov and commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues of cooperation and experience exchange between the two countries’ navies," the ministry said, adding that Yevmenov met to a number of other high-ranking Iranian military.

"Both sides agreed that the visit by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov indicates the high level of cooperation between Russia and Iran," the ministry said.

During his visit, the Russian admiral also visited naval schools and bases, and defense-sector enterprises.

The ministry did nor specify when the visit took place.