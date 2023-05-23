Laos, Russia actively develop military-technical cooperation — Defense Minister

VIENTIAN, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian-Laotian military-technical cooperation is developing intensively, Laotian Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath said during the meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

"In the name of the Defense Ministry leadership, I am happy to welcome the Russian delegation in Laos," Chanyalath said, noting that the two countries are bound by "truly friendly relations of mutual support and cooperation, especially in the military area."

"Currently, we actively develop cooperation in military and military-technical areas," the Minister underscored.