Ukrainian pilots begin training to use F-16 jets, EU’s top diplomat says

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian pilots have begun training to use F-16 fighter jets in several countries, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"I am happy that finally, the training of the pilots for the F-16 has started in several countries. It will take time but the sooner the better, and it will open the door to the provision of jets," he noted upon arrival at an EU defense ministers’ meeting.

When asked, in which countries training has already started, Borrell said: "For example, in Poland."

"It’s always the same thing: we discuss, at the beginning everyone is reluctant and at the end - with the Leopard [tanks] and with the F-16 - at the end the decision comes to provide this military support [to Ukraine]," the EU’s top diplomat added.