Temporary accommodation centers organized in Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. Temporary accommodation centers have been arranged in Russia’s southern Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine for people who fled the Graivoronsky district, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"All those who left the territory of the Graivoronsky district, please contact the heads of local self-governments where you are currently staying. Temporary accommodation centers have been organized. Local officials will help you find shelter, provide meals and ensure your safety," he said in an address posted on the VKontakte social network.

According to Gladkov, people were evacuated from the Graivoronsky district by bus and personal automobile. He promised to see to it that people’s property will be intact.

The governor said earlier on Monday that a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group had penetrated the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that measures were being taken to drive the Ukrainian saboteurs out of Russian territory and destroy them and that Russia had sufficient forces and capabilities in that area. According to Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Guard Service briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian saboteurs’ infiltration into the Belgorod Region.