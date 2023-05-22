Russia’s Kub, Orlan drones enjoy strong demand on world arms markets — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Orlan and Orion strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Kub loitering munitions are among Russia’s most popular airborne weapons on the world arms market, state arms seller Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Monday.

All the military products promoted by Rosoboronexport are popular abroad but some armaments enjoy the highest demand, he pointed out.

"Among the materiel for the Air Force, we can single out the Il-76MD-90A military transport plane, the Su-35 and Su-30SME fighters, the Su-34E fighter-bomber, the Ka-52E combat helicopter, Mi-17 military transport helicopters and air-launched weapons designed to strike air, ground and naval targets. There is strong demand for Russian drone systems, such as Orion-E reconnaissance/strike UAVs, Orlan-30 and Orlan-10E reconnaissance drones and Kub-E loitering munitions," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted the chief executive as saying on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Russia’s military-technical cooperation with foreign countries.

Foreign customers representing air defense forces show high interest in Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems of all operational ranges, such as the S-400, the Antey-4000, the S-350E Vityaz, the Viking, the Buk-M2E, the Tor-E2 and the Tor-M2E, the Pantsyr-S1M, the Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defense systems, he specified.

"Also, Russian electronic warfare and electronic surveillance systems - radar stations, jammers and counter-drone equipment - are in the market’s top list," the chief executive said.

Among the land equipment, the highest demand is enjoyed by the T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the Sprut-SDM-1 light amphibious tank, the BMPT combat tank support vehicles, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, the Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, the Msta-S motorized artillery systems, the Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, anti-tank missile systems and small arms, he said.

In 2023, Russia marks 70 years since it established military-technical cooperation with foreign countries.